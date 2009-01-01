Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How hot is the normal range for the coolant in a 2013 RXP-X 260?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 168 How hot is the normal range for the coolant in a 2013 RXP-X 260?? Guys,



I have a 2013 RXP-X 260 with 225 hours on her. Two weeks ago I flushed the coolant out, ran several gallons of distilled water through her, and then filled her back up with "conventional green" anti-freeze from O'Reily's.



Per the service manual, I used the method where you start pouring in the new anti-freeze, and wait for it to come out of the ride plate after the distilled water gets cleared out. I then kept pouring in new anti-freeze to make sure the stream was uninterrupted and free of any trapped air, then re-installed the drain plug.



I started the engine a few times and topped up the catch tank until it stopped needing more, (it didn't need much each time. About 4-5 ounces).



Here's the issue. Last weekend at the lake, I rode her for 20 minutes, and noticed the level dropped once again from the top line on the catch tank to the lower. I didn't have any anti-freeze with me, but figured as long as the level was between the lines, it was OK.



To be sure, I put the display in "Engine Temp" mode and kept an eye on here. I could've sworn that in the past, she ran at around 189 - 195 degrees, but I can't remember if I ever watched the gauge while I was actually riding, or only when stopped and idling.



Last week at the lake, when I ran her full throttle, she'd get up to around 212 or so, and then would pretty quickly drop down to 189 when idling.



Is that normal?? Shouldn't it run around the same temp and only vary a little?



I don't think there is any trapped air still in the system. The manual doesn't say to do anything else, and there is no bleed screw or anything like that when changing out the coolant. The catch tank was super hot and that seemed wrong.



I was at Lake Mojave, (near the Hoover dam), and the water temps were cold. I can't imagine what she'd be like on Lake Havasu in mi-august.



What do you think?? Do I have a problem here?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules