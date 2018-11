Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 140mm Aluminum Pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 219 140mm Aluminum Pump Happy Thanksgiving all!!!!!



I was given a 140mm aluminum pump that is seized. After taking to cone off it did not have oil in it and is rusted inside.



My question is, is it worth trying to break it down and rebuild it or is it junk?



Junk

Depends on your skill level, I could rebuild it in about 5 minutes, it's better than a plastic pump that's for sure

I do not have a problem rebuilding. I read somewhere that if everything gets rusted, it destroys where the thrust bearing rides in pump.

