Class Clown
SUV part out ? what's this thing worth..
I've got a yamaha suv 1200 on a trailer (as part of a deal on another ski, I wanted the other ski) with what I think is a frozen up pump. Seems to me that it was probably sitting on a floating dock most of it's life in salt water. All bolts on the pump are frozen up. The one I tried to take out broke within a few degrees of turning.
The hull, trailer and inside of the ski looks well taken care of, just not the pump area, which of course is kind of a deal breaker for selling the ski as a working machine.. is there a market for this thing as far as parts go?
