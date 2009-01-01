|
I dream skis
Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations
So Im building a 750SP Super Chicken with an afternarket westcoast head, full Coffmans pipe, and a 44SBN. What do you guys recommend for prop? Im thinking I want nore bottom end to get on plane quicker. Thanks in advance
Top Dog
Re: Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations
9/17 fix all , 81 mm nozzel , shorter thrust cone
