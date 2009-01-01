Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2009 Location Illinois Age 29 Posts 726 Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations So Im building a 750SP Super Chicken with an afternarket westcoast head, full Coffmans pipe, and a 44SBN. What do you guys recommend for prop? Im thinking I want nore bottom end to get on plane quicker. Thanks in advance "All out or nothin at all"



- Jet ski owner







9/17 fix all , 81 mm nozzel , shorter thrust cone

