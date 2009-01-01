 Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations
  Today, 02:48 PM #1
    golferdude
    golferdude is online now
    I dream skis golferdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    29
    Posts
    726

    Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations

    So Im building a 750SP Super Chicken with an afternarket westcoast head, full Coffmans pipe, and a 44SBN. What do you guys recommend for prop? Im thinking I want nore bottom end to get on plane quicker. Thanks in advance
    "All out or nothin at all"

    - Jet ski owner



    '96 Kawasaki 750 SS
  Today, 03:06 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,292

    Re: Kawasaki 750 SC Impeller recommendations

    9/17 fix all , 81 mm nozzel , shorter thrust cone
