Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12x 53mph top speed - already replaced wastegate solenoid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location tampa Age 38 Posts 15 F12x 53mph top speed - already replaced wastegate solenoid I have 2006 F12x, recently had a cracked exhaust manifold. I was able to replace with a like new freshwater only manifold. After replacing it the ski will only go 52-53mph. I have run it for about 1 hour and still no water in the oil.

I replaced the wastegate solenoid as I thought that could be the problem but it still only gets to about 54mph at the most



If I disconnect the vacuum line going to the wastegate actuator the ski takes off and hits 61mph with no problem before if throws the overboost code and goes into limp mode. This makes me think the turbo is making enough boost and that the wastegate isn't stuck open, but for some reason with waste gate actuator hooked up it isn't building enough boost.



Any ideas of what to look at next? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules