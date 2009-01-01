Found a silver/black F12X with 5 hours on it...couldn't believe it...snatched it up for a bargin basement of a price.
Drained 12 year old gas, refilled, cranked it over and it started up..ran it for 15 seconds to make sure the idle smoothed out and it did.
Any special considerations for something that sat so long?
Obviously an oil change is in order (yes I checked that it had oil and it looked semi clear before starting)..
Do you think the pump needs new grease, or is 5 hours 5 hours and grease doesn't age with time?
Anything else to think about and get done over winter?