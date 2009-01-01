 Bought a 2004 F12X with FIVE hours on it...anything to consider?
    Bought a 2004 F12X with FIVE hours on it...anything to consider?

    Found a silver/black F12X with 5 hours on it...couldn't believe it...snatched it up for a bargin basement of a price.

    Drained 12 year old gas, refilled, cranked it over and it started up..ran it for 15 seconds to make sure the idle smoothed out and it did.

    Any special considerations for something that sat so long?

    Obviously an oil change is in order (yes I checked that it had oil and it looked semi clear before starting)..

    Do you think the pump needs new grease, or is 5 hours 5 hours and grease doesn't age with time?

    Anything else to think about and get done over winter?
    Re: Bought a 2004 F12X with FIVE hours on it...anything to consider?

    I would at least run some injector cleaner through the system, Berryman B12 or Tectron
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    Re: Bought a 2004 F12X with FIVE hours on it...anything to consider?

    Will do. Added to the list.
