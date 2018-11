Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Watcon Black Friday Sale!!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,327 Watcon Black Friday Sale!!!! We will once again be doing our annual Black Friday Sale here at RCJS/Watcon. Sale starts Friday, 11/23 and ends Tues 11/27



Here is a link to ALL my items on sale. (Everything will be listed Friday). Some items are limited qtys, and will be first come.



https://www.watcon.com/specials



As always, thank you everyone, and Happy Holidays!! Be safe out there.....

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



