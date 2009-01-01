|
PWCToday Regular
2018 sxr 1500 hood and pole for sale both are mint.
250.00 for pole all stock plate, bars, finger throttle, pad and fasteners come with.
400.00 for hood
I will have boxed and ready. You pay shipping....
