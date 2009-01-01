|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2018 sxr 1500 water box modded........
Ii have a water box that was in my SXR 1500 that is to load for me. Call me old but just not for me. The box is a stock box with 2.5 inches cut out of it. in that section a baffle was removed and holes drilled to increase exhaust flow. Also a brace was added for a part in side box the the welds are know to break. last the water out let has been increased to 2.25 I/D. will let go for 425.00. Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- flyhigh999
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules