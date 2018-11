Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: What is this piece of metal #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 27 Posts 194 What is this piece of metal For the life of me I cannot figure out where this piece of metal came from. I dont think it is the C-clip from the drive shaft? I know where the hose clamp came from. I'm talking about the little rod of metal. I found it in the hull of my ski after riding in surf.IMG_1170.JPGIMG_1173.JPGIMG_1174.JPGIMG_1175.JPG 1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,001 Re: What is this piece of metal I know you already know everything but that didnt come from the ski. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 7,024 Re: What is this piece of metal That's the end of my back scratcher. Sent it out to get sharpened, haven't seen it since. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,187 Re: What is this piece of metal Damn so that's where that went to ! Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,676 Re: What is this piece of metal Quit messing around guys, that is the front muffler spring bracket/mount. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 27 Posts 194 Re: What is this piece of metal So the consensus is that it’s not from the ski? Huh. So odd. I have never had anything metal in the front storage area and it only showed up after jumping waves in surf. I wonder where the hell it came from! 1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 27 Posts 194 Re: What is this piece of metal Is that actually a thing? I have no idea who’s being serious at this point haha. I looked through all the parts diagrams and couldn’t find anything that looked like this piece? 1 2014 seadoo GTR

