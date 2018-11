Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Starting issue 2008 150 seadoo speedster #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 56 Posts 857 Starting issue 2008 150 seadoo speedster This is a 2008 Seadoo speedster with single 4tec 215 SC engine. I just pulled the engine to clean out all the washer pieces from a blown clutch pack on the SC. Engine is back in craft everything hooked back up but when I plug the key in im getting a buzzing noise from a relay that works the starter solenoid. I changed the relay and still making the buzzing noise and will not turn over??? Anyone run into this with any seadoos ?? Also im getting no beeps when key gets plugged in...…. Last edited by Mackzilla; Today at 06:24 PM . Reason: added to post MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

