Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Time to strip, fix and repaint my 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 25 Time to strip, fix and repaint my 550 It's coming to that time of the year where I need to get the ball rolling on my projects. Can anyone direct me on the proper way to strip my fiberglass 550 hull without damaging it or point in in the direction of a form that has some steps and guidelines listed out? My goal is to strip the paint off and repair a couple small chips and cracks in the hull before I send it off to a painter. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 90 Re: Time to strip, fix and repaint my 550 Get a power sander (a small one) and just go over it. Or hand sand it, basically scuff the entire ski, Fix your holes, sand those down flush to the hull and paint everything. Grit of sandpaper is important, couldn’t tell you what to start with. But just get sanding 2006 Superjet “Lola”- The usual stuff

