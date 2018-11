Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ever low on oil? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2009 Location Saratoga Lake NY Posts 80 Ever low on oil? Is this common? Ski is a 2002 GTX 4-tec.

I pulled the ski out for the year and checked the oil and no reading on the dip stick.

Oil has currently about 50 hours run time , so I would see it on the stick.

The ski ran well. 97GTI -sold

01GTX carbs.-sold

2002 4-TEC

