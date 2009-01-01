Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha wr500 wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location KY Age 43 Posts 2 Yamaha wr500 wont start Hello everyone,



I recently purchased a yamaha WR500D waverunner 1990. It started yesterday, but since then I cannot get it running. The engine is turning over good, Ive choked it still no luck. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.



Also my battery which is brandnew got weak from trying to start it so many times without success, is this normal?



1 more quick question, What is the oil fuel ratio for this model?



Thanks for any help,



