for sale, 951 twin pipe hx. $5500.

It's time to let it go if anyone needs a good ski. Like title said it is a 951 twin pipe HX. Motor has been rebuilt with less than 3 hours on it. All new internals and a new ADA head were added. Carbs are still set with the break in tune. Ski has always been rec ridden, never raced. Would make a great race ski with all the hard parts already done. Ski has UMI steering, Protaper bars, billet finger throttle, billet start button holder, billet trim knob, one off stainless drive shaft support, carbon fiber side inlet waterbox, cf exhaust outlet, cf exhaust tube, cf Y-pipe and cf sponsons, cf air fuel separator. Ski is also running a 155mm 4-tec pump with aftermarket intake grate, MSD ignition with water injection. I am sure I have missed a few things but all pics of the ski are current. If you want to see the build thread it can be seen at twin piped 951 hx build.











