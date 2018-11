Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PJS pump aluminum #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location Linden, CA Age 26 Posts 108 PJS pump aluminum Appears to be brand new. Slight corrosion on the inner hub. No chipped veins. Wear ring looks new. $175





So, it needs seals but is the brass bushing installed?

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

