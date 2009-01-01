Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha wr500 newbie questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location KY Age 43 Posts 1 Yamaha wr500 newbie questions Hello Everyone,



My name is Brendan and I'm new to the Jetski world. I bought a 1990 waverunner and trailer for 100 bucks. How can I check the title to see what the status of this ski is, the person I bought it from didnt have a title.



Next few questions are about the ski itself. Today I had it running, but its hard to start. I put in a brandnew battery a few days ago. Any suggestions on how to start up properly would be greatly appreciated. I tried starting it again and it wouldnt fire up I turned the motor over so many times the battery went weak(any suggestions there).



What is the oil to gas ratio in this specific motor? Again its a 1990 yamaha waverunner WR500D.

Also, once I get the engine running, How long can I safely let it run out of water?



Thanks for all the help,



