Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Seadoo XP 800 Limited Race Ski #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 536 1997 Seadoo XP 800 Limited Race Ski Before the ski gets parted out. I thought that I would try selling the package. If the ski is not sold before say February, every race part will be sold and the ski will be converted to a stock ski and then sold.



The engine was rebuilt several years ago. The motor has less than 10 hours on it. The engine and hull is custom painted. The entire exhaust is polished. This is truly one-of-a-kind. You wont see any of these on the line any more, everyone races the X4 hull. The best I ever placed was 5th at Nationals. I really think it could use some more fine tuning to make it even faster. I only used synthetic Amsoil oil in the ski at a 40:1 pre-mixture. The faulty oil injection has been eliminated. This ski is setup to handle and turn on a dime. It is a very fast ski. The ski was always stored in the garage. I believe I am the second owner. The first owner place 6th at the world finals back in the day. The hull is in great condition and looks almost new. If you do not like the decals then they can be removed with a hair dryer and goo gone in just a few minutes. It has been detailed and looks like new. One of a kind. I have personally gone through the ski. It is ready to go. No issues. I hate to get rid of it, but I want to buy a boat. This ski has every custom part that was legal to race in the limited class. The price is $4200.00. No trailer. No trades. Clean FL title and registration on hand. I will include in the sale an extra 1997 XP hull (no paper work). The only way to get ahold of me is through email (shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com) or phone (813.928.63 eight one).



List of parts as follows:



 Hot Rods Crankshaft

 Pro-X Pistons (1.0 mm oversize)

 Novi 42 mm Carbs

 Mikuni Primer Kit

 Fly Flame Arrestors

 Buckshot V-tech Intake

 Buckshot Head comes with an extra set of domes for pump gas

 Polished Factory Pipe spec 2

 Duel EGT RacePAK Hot Tach

 Tiny Tach

 Skat Trak Magnum Pump

 Skat Trak Impeller (need to check pitch)

 R&D pump nozzle with interchangeable rings

 Baker Drop Nozzle

 MSD Enhancer wired directly to a 96 XP electrical box

 MSD Water Injection

 UMI Steering System

 UMI Handlarbars

 UMI Finger Throttle

 UMI Start/Stop Switch

 Handlebar Hand Protectors

 ODI Grips

 Lightened PTO Flywheel

 Worx Sponsons

 Splash Guard

 Duckbill Water Drains

 1997 XP Ride Plate

 Custom HX seat with custom tribal cover that matches decal kit

 Hydroturf

 Billet gas cap



1.jpg2.jpg Attached Images IM000438.JPG (646.8 KB, 7 views)

IM000438.JPG (646.8 KB, 7 views) IM000437.JPG (691.6 KB, 5 views)

IM000437.JPG (691.6 KB, 5 views) IM000436.JPG (707.6 KB, 4 views)

IM000436.JPG (707.6 KB, 4 views) IM000435.JPG (656.7 KB, 4 views) Last edited by TeamShark; Today at 10:33 AM . Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules