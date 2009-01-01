Before the ski gets parted out. I thought that I would try selling the package. If the ski is not sold before say February, every race part will be sold and the ski will be converted to a stock ski and then sold.
The engine was rebuilt several years ago. The motor has less than 10 hours on it. The engine and hull is custom painted. The entire exhaust is polished. This is truly one-of-a-kind. You wont see any of these on the line any more, everyone races the X4 hull. The best I ever placed was 5th at Nationals. I really think it could use some more fine tuning to make it even faster. I only used synthetic Amsoil oil in the ski at a 40:1 pre-mixture. The faulty oil injection has been eliminated. This ski is setup to handle and turn on a dime. It is a very fast ski. The ski was always stored in the garage. I believe I am the second owner. The first owner place 6th at the world finals back in the day. The hull is in great condition and looks almost new. If you do not like the decals then they can be removed with a hair dryer and goo gone in just a few minutes. It has been detailed and looks like new. One of a kind. I have personally gone through the ski. It is ready to go. No issues. I hate to get rid of it, but I want to buy a boat. This ski has every custom part that was legal to race in the limited class. The price is $4200.00. No trailer. No trades. Clean FL title and registration on hand. I will include in the sale an extra 1997 XP hull (no paper work). The only way to get ahold of me is through email (shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com) or phone (813.928.63 eight one).
List of parts as follows:
Hot Rods Crankshaft
Pro-X Pistons (1.0 mm oversize)
Novi 42 mm Carbs
Mikuni Primer Kit
Fly Flame Arrestors
Buckshot V-tech Intake
Buckshot Head comes with an extra set of domes for pump gas
Polished Factory Pipe spec 2
Duel EGT RacePAK Hot Tach
Tiny Tach
Skat Trak Magnum Pump
Skat Trak Impeller (need to check pitch)
R&D pump nozzle with interchangeable rings
Baker Drop Nozzle
MSD Enhancer wired directly to a 96 XP electrical box
MSD Water Injection
UMI Steering System
UMI Handlarbars
UMI Finger Throttle
UMI Start/Stop Switch
Handlebar Hand Protectors
ODI Grips
Lightened PTO Flywheel
Worx Sponsons
Splash Guard
Duckbill Water Drains
1997 XP Ride Plate
Custom HX seat with custom tribal cover that matches decal kit
Hydroturf
Billet gas cap
