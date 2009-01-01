|
SXR/750 sx 155mm 14 Vein Maxx Stainless Steel Pump
I am seling a used 14v kawasaki Sxr Maxx pump( fits 03-11) SXR/750 sx with mods to hull, EME, etc.)
Koyo bearings
Custom prop long nose prop for 750 to 850cc
65u reduction nozzle
$1500.00 usd plus shipping and pp fees.
