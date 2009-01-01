 SXR/750 sx 155mm 14 Vein Maxx Stainless Steel Pump
    SXR/750 sx 155mm 14 Vein Maxx Stainless Steel Pump

    I am seling a used 14v kawasaki Sxr Maxx pump( fits 03-11) SXR/750 sx with mods to hull, EME, etc.)

    Koyo bearings
    Custom prop long nose prop for 750 to 850cc
    65u reduction nozzle

    $1500.00 usd plus shipping and pp fees.
