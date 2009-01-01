For the sake of putting a mint '91 Sport Cruiser back into service... I blew up my '93 750 little pin I was running. Need a way to make a complete engine again. Case Halves, new top end, crank needed. I am not sure what order I am going to go. Will buy someone's blown up 750 shortblock engine complete, or will try to source parts individually as I go. The only salvageable parts I have are intake and exhaust, carb, electronics, bendix, flywheel, and cover.
I intend to get my crank rebuilt locally and start with something known that is good. Too many blown up engines and not enough time to keep wrenching. Text is best (six 1 6)-five eight 1 - 11 six 7. Please don't PM me on this site.
Big pin of interest as well. What's kicking around your garage or shop ?