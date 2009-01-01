Hey.
As some of you know, we just got our first snow of the season here in PA. I had to move the riding mower out of the way to get the snow thrower out to take care of the driveway. Anyway, when I fired the mower up to put it away it ran at low RPM them shut off. I pull the air cleaner off and fired it up again and it is throwing gas up through the carb throat into the air.
What do you think? Stuck intake valve?
A few years ago, on an exhaust valve, the steel ring on the head that the valve seats on came out of the head and kept the valve open and it was spitting oil out of the dip stick hole.
Thanks!