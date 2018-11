Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: I found rare Dolphins when out fishing! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location New Zealand Age 31 Posts 12 I found rare Dolphins when out fishing! On last Mondays trip I stumbled upon some rare Hectors Dolphins, also caught some great fish so all in all it was a great day out!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3GlG4-m9yw #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 7,007 Re: I found rare Dolphins when out fishing! Fukking kiwis. Eating fresh fish on the ski, and sighting rare dolphins..... I can hear a loud exhaust, here in new york, and I may be able to catch a tart on a stick, but your videos are better. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:16 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



