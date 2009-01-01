 New bars throttle cable too short
  Today, 03:49 PM
    eggy
    eggy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    South Dakota
    Age
    47
    Posts
    53

    New bars throttle cable too short

    It's never easy!! Bought new Slippery bars for my 750 sx and now all the cables are too short to turn the steering. Any easy fix for this?
  Today, 04:04 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,215

    Re: New bars throttle cable too short

    How much wider are they than the other bars you had? Check where the cable is routed near the fuel tank area, maybe there is some wasted cable slack with the routing.
  Today, 04:11 PM
    eggy
    eggy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    South Dakota
    Age
    47
    Posts
    53

    Re: New bars throttle cable too short

    Other bars were stock, i chucked them in the garbage so not sure how wide they were. I'll dig around and see if I can get a little slack somewhere otherwise I suppose redrill and move them forward might be an option.
  Today, 04:24 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,215

    Re: New bars throttle cable too short

    Unless the new bars are very wide >30" you should be fine with the stock cable. Maybe your current cable was replaced with the wrong one? I'm using a 750 SX cable with my 28" aftermarket bars and my cable is in a non stock location for the carbs. I have no issues. I'm thinking your cable was replaced with the wrong one.
  Today, 05:13 PM
    eggy
    eggy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    South Dakota
    Age
    47
    Posts
    53

    Re: New bars throttle cable too short

    They're 30" must be the cable. We'll I guess when I pull the motor to get rid if the dump valve I'll put in a different cable. Or move the bars ahead.
