Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: New bars throttle cable too short #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2009 Location South Dakota Age 47 Posts 53 New bars throttle cable too short It's never easy!! Bought new Slippery bars for my 750 sx and now all the cables are too short to turn the steering. Any easy fix for this? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,215 Re: New bars throttle cable too short How much wider are they than the other bars you had? Check where the cable is routed near the fuel tank area, maybe there is some wasted cable slack with the routing. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2009 Location South Dakota Age 47 Posts 53 Re: New bars throttle cable too short Other bars were stock, i chucked them in the garbage so not sure how wide they were. I'll dig around and see if I can get a little slack somewhere otherwise I suppose redrill and move them forward might be an option. Last edited by eggy; Today at 04:12 PM . #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,215 Re: New bars throttle cable too short Unless the new bars are very wide >30" you should be fine with the stock cable. Maybe your current cable was replaced with the wrong one? I'm using a 750 SX cable with my 28" aftermarket bars and my cable is in a non stock location for the carbs. I have no issues. I'm thinking your cable was replaced with the wrong one. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2009 Location South Dakota Age 47 Posts 53 Re: New bars throttle cable too short They're 30" must be the cable. We'll I guess when I pull the motor to get rid if the dump valve I'll put in a different cable. Or move the bars ahead. Last edited by eggy; Today at 05:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) eggy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

