Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RRP pole install #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location GA Posts 5 RRP pole install Can someone tell me what I have to do to the factory spring and pole mount on a 2011 sxr800 when installing an rrp pole? I would like to maintain the stock pole prop as well if possible.



Thanks!

Buster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Meeker78, sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules