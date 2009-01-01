 New to me Kawasaki X2
  Today, 08:12 PM
    X2Kawi
    X2Kawi
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    The Garage
    Posts
    12

    New to me Kawasaki X2

    Just picked up my first X2, have been wanting one ever since picking up my 440/550s in 2014.

    Decently clean, still has the stock stickers and warnings ect. Something I personally enjoy.

    Id like to do some mods (mostly maintenance since its been sitting for 17 years). Planning on going through the engine and doing seals and gaskets as well as oil injection and crankcase drain block offs. So far from turning it over it has good compression. Still has the stock 28mm keihin carb, would like a SBN44, maybe a 38, keihin or mikuni. What did you guys prefer? (Think I know the answer to this one...)

    Exhaust is out due to P/O replacing starter, so Id like to do the 2 mod to the stinger, as well as drying out the pipe/cooling reroute. Anything else? Maybe drilling the water box?

    Considering the 1.5/2 rear chop, I see why people do it. Id have a hard time cutting this hull up.

    Anyways, heres some pics!07B39FD3-7762-4A83-A441-21097AC6F090.jpeg85F1FFE8-C5F8-4553-8B57-6EFF9146B58C.jpeg4170EA46-9BDA-41F8-B211-F7E39771A55B.jpegD551B21A-C37B-47E8-8857-53B723464105.jpeg36850725-F727-4F86-A8EF-7DC6926ECE68.jpeg

    Yes, Im aware theres a sticky thread going over all sorts of mods, Ive seen it. Just asking for some friendly advise on what people have done and what differences its made.

    Thanks!
  Today, 08:56 PM
    Mythenand
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    372

    Re: New to me Kawasaki X2

    My favorite thing especially right now in the winter because you can get the sit downs so cheap is to 750 swap but I️ like the 44 sbn on a 650 my favorite pipe is a factory pipe but those are pricey Coffman also is a good brand
