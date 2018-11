Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 26 Posts 2,162 Yamaha Parts Prices are shipped in USA. International shipping available.

760 carb/intake setup (44mm) $220

Solas concord 12/18 (large hub) $200

VXR 650/ SJ midshaft (good splines) $65

SBN 44 F/A adapter $15each $25 both

61x plastic steering nozzle $35

62t nozzle assembly (has trim) $100

SBN 38 F/A adapter $15each $25 both

SJ electrical box mounts $20

Solas 650 impeller $85

Solas 701 impeller $85

OEM SBN 44 flame arrester $40

UMI steering setup $75



BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS

SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE

CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS

SKIWI RENTALS

GASKET KING

JET LIFT

JETPILOT

EPIC INDUSTRIES

NOVI TEC

DASA RACING COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/ SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com GASKET KING www.gasketking.com JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/ JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/ EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/ NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/ DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,562 Re: Yamaha Parts Sbn 44 flame arrester adapters come with bolts?



Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies

- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber

- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket

- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) colt53, Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules