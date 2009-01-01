Prices do not include PayPal fees or shipping. Will ship to continental USA
JS/SX Aluminum nose and pole braces- $100
JS/SX Carbon fiber ride plate- $40
550SX Skat 16* impeller, needs to be cleaned up a little- $100
JS550 pump with dual cooling and SOLAS Supra impeller- $150
JS/SX Westcoast open intake grate- $30
440 OEM pistons, brand new 0.5mm oversized- $40
JS440/550 PJS dual carb mani, CRACKED could be repaired- $50
440 E-Box, out of working ski- $80
JS/SX 550 driveshafts w/coupling- $35 each