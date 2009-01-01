Hey guys,



Selling our SeaDoo, The Flagship Machine, RXP-X 300

Beautiful Lava Red / Monolith Black Satin Color Scheme

The ultimate top-of-the-line racing watercraft combines power, handling and control like nothing else on the water. And with the 300-hp Rotax 1630 ACE engine, nothing else will come close to you on the buoy course.

Engine: 17 hours

Acceleration: 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.8 Seconds

1630 (ACE) Advanced Combustion Efficiency (300 horsepower Three-cylinder EFI, Supercharged / external Intercooler)

Closed-loop Cooling System

ECO® Mode

Hull:

T3:

A deep-V design that provides unmatched control and precision for the sharpest turns and unrivaled handling.

Adjustable X sponsons (3-RACE 2-SPORT 1-FREERIDE)

Trim tabs

High-Performance Variable Trim System (VTS)

Rider:

ErgoLock Seating postion Narrow Racing Seat and Angled Footwell Wedges

AES (Adjustable Ergonomic Steering) With Palm Rest Grips

Intelligent Brake & Reverse (iBR)

iTC (Intelligent Throttle Control) system

Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)

X-Gauge with Exclusive Gauge Functions including Lap Time

As you can tell from these photos, this machine is in pretty good condition. It was just winterized and is awaiting to ride soon. Spring will be here in the blink of an eye. Fuel system has been filled with correct amount of Stabil added to keep the system ready to be used. Battery was disconnected after the photos were taken to conserve it.

Full detail just completed. It's sitting inside, away from the sun and weather in our insulated unit with our other SeaDoos.

Factory warranty still in place for a few more months. All recalls have been completed.

Cash is always King.**

We have a Karavan double trailer that we could sell with this watercraft, it's the trailer in the photos, add $1,200.

Or a single trailer and just add $600 to the total price.

If you don't need a trailer at all, ok, the listed price of $12,000 is the price for the RXPX300 only.

No lien. The tag is current and up to date. This Seadoo is located on the NW side of OKC.

Call or text (316)249-3264