Dual Novi carbs on R&D DOMINATOR manifold w quick-change base off an sxr800
I am likely going to regret this next summer but here goes....
Like title says, I have a set of dual NOVI MaxiFlow carbs on a R&D Dominator manifold, (the one with the quick change o-ring base that the carbs bolt up to allowing you to remove the carbs easily and quickly while still attached to the base for tuning/adjustments without needing a new gasket every time, Very Slick) for SXR800, includes billet throttle wheel....$950 Shipped (+ PP fees or gifted).
20181114_124052.jpg20181114_123953.jpg20181114_123923.jpg20181114_123859.jpg20181114_123846.jpg
