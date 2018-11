Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 surf build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 81 Js550 surf build Hello everyone. Iím just going to be doing a write up on my js550 surf build. Iíll be doing lots of stuff to it. So stay tuned.

Back story:

I picked up a set of 4 kawi skis for 300 bucks. No they werenít stolen. I bought them specifically for parts and hulls to turn a quick buck. I realized I had so many parts that I might as well compile all the parts into one full build. I didnít have a solid Hull i Liked or a good pump setup. So I bought this 1989 js550 with no motor but everything else. Itís got a skat 15.5 stainless impeller, tr racing skegged ride plate and an r&d top loader/scoop grate. The hull had been repainted a groovy purple and blue with zebra turf. I picked the hull up for 100 bucks and decided this will be my surf hull. I tore everything out of it (aside from the pump) to begin the build. Iíve slowly been acquiring parts for when I have free time to begin this project. Letís talk build plan:

Iím planning on reinforcing the hull. In the nose, sides and bulkhead. Any tips on that would be greatly appreciated. I plan to use all my parts Iíve acquired over the years to build this and here are the specs.

Pump setup is above. Js550 motor unknown hours or wear or anything. (Any tips to check would be helpful, donít have budget for an entire rebuild). Mariner Factory half pipe (cerakoted flat Black) sbn 44 carb (need tuning help for my setup) river ready spacer off eBay (powdercoat Black) Blowsion air cleaner with outerwear. Seadoo XP waterbox (eBay special. Hope it makes it sound good), beef itís and full brace kit (minus nose) special thanks to SurfSN and Mrski for the side braces (all powdered gloss black), jetsport steering system (one with all the holes), 550sx throttle cable (Iíll use a Blowsion throttle drum as well), rule bilge pump, Blowsion zero degree bars, ODI grips, FRI skeleton lever (special thanks to azfrazler) bjsperformance gas cap block off (gloss black), SXR pole spring, Blowsion hood straps, hydro turf shock pads, hydro turf hood seal, lanyard kill switch, I have new gaskets for intake, carb spacer and exhaust and head gasket. Not sure if I should rebuild motor.

Other fun stuff:

Iím going to do all new fuel and water lines, especially with the wax racing front fuel pickup, is there a fuel line routing diagram for deleting the fuel selector switch? I plan on a bilge and canít decide if I want hot feet in the tray in that spot or put my bilge switch there. Surf is all new to me but Iím excited to try it out. I know to use sc1 and then flush it but Iím just curious if Iíd need my bilge on all the time or just when I fall? Would a handle bar switch be better? Anything special I should know about this build?

Anything helps thanks.

pics coming soon 2006 Superjet ďLolaĒ- The usual stuff

1984 Js550 ďSpare skiĒ- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 ďBansheeĒ- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

