Js550 surf build

Hello everyone. Im just going to be doing a write up on my js550 surf build. Ill be doing lots of stuff to it. So stay tuned.

Back story:

I picked up a set of 4 kawi skis for 300 bucks. No they werent stolen. I bought them specifically for parts and hulls to turn a quick buck. I realized I had so many parts that I might as well compile all the parts into one full build. I didnt have a solid Hull i Liked or a good pump setup. So I bought this 1989 js550 with no motor but everything else. Its got a skat 15.5 stainless impeller, tr racing skegged ride plate and an r&d top loader/scoop grate. The hull had been repainted a groovy purple and blue with zebra turf. I picked the hull up for 100 bucks and decided this will be my surf hull. I tore everything out of it (aside from the pump) to begin the build. Ive slowly been acquiring parts for when I have free time to begin this project. Lets talk build plan:

Im planning on reinforcing the hull. In the nose, sides and bulkhead. Any tips on that would be greatly appreciated. I plan to use all my parts Ive acquired over the years to build this and here are the specs.

Pump setup is above. Js550 motor unknown hours or wear or anything. (Any tips to check would be helpful, dont have budget for an entire rebuild). Mariner Factory half pipe (cerakoted flat Black) sbn 44 carb (need tuning help for my setup) river ready spacer off eBay (powdercoat Black) Blowsion air cleaner with outerwear. Seadoo XP waterbox (eBay special. Hope it makes it sound good), beef its and full brace kit (minus nose) special thanks to SurfSN and Mrski for the side braces (all powdered gloss black), jetsport steering system (one with all the holes), 550sx throttle cable (Ill use a Blowsion throttle drum as well), rule bilge pump, Blowsion zero degree bars, ODI grips, FRI skeleton lever (special thanks to azfrazler) bjsperformance gas cap block off (gloss black), SXR pole spring, Blowsion hood straps, hydro turf shock pads, hydro turf hood seal, lanyard kill switch, I have new gaskets for intake, carb spacer and exhaust and head gasket. Not sure if I should rebuild motor.

Other fun stuff:

Im going to do all new fuel and water lines, especially with the wax racing front fuel pickup, is there a fuel line routing diagram for deleting the fuel selector switch? I plan on a bilge and cant decide if I want hot feet in the tray in that spot or put my bilge switch there. Surf is all new to me but Im excited to try it out. I know to use sc1 and then flush it but Im just curious if Id need my bilge on all the time or just when I fall? Would a handle bar switch be better? Anything special I should know about this build?

Anything helps thanks.

pics coming soon 2006 Superjet Lola- The usual stuff

1984 Js550 Spare ski- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 Banshee- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

