X-2/650sx Aftermarket Parts

Coffman Pipe (needs cleaning) - $325 shipped



Westcoast Exhaust manifold - $200 shipped



R&D 750 44/46 single carb intake - $100 shipped



SBN44 w/ primer fittings/throttle wheel - $110 shipped



Fischer Waterbox - $150 shipped



750 small pin w/ ebox - $400 (local pick up only)





Prices do NOT include paypal fees

whats the inside diameter of the Coffman pipe? is it the 4.5" version?

- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber

- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket

I want to say yes? It has a grey head pipe and the rest should be a polished aluminum body if that helps

