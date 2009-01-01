Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Age 31 Posts 53 1992 Kawasaki 550sx *Current California registration and pink slip in hand

*PJS scoop grate and PJS ride plate

*Solas stainless impeller

*Engine is all stock with low hours (175# compression in both cylinders)

*New battery, fuel lines, hydro turf mat and odi grips



$1,500



C24AB3A9-97F6-4ADF-866E-F2A1B1F3EF5D.jpeg90A9BD74-FC5F-475A-8442-04DA52F583AE.jpeg271DC1B9-2AB8-4CD1-9A0F-EA987C4C4D02.jpeg Attached Images 4F273645-D1CA-4284-8E9A-208C04C22FE9.jpeg (4.99 MB, 2 views)

4F273645-D1CA-4284-8E9A-208C04C22FE9.jpeg (4.99 MB, 2 views) B72CD403-4063-4999-8DE5-E5EFC290786E.jpeg (3.44 MB, 2 views)

B72CD403-4063-4999-8DE5-E5EFC290786E.jpeg (3.44 MB, 2 views) E7507D0C-7865-4A4E-A70F-C553ABE015C4.jpeg (4.31 MB, 2 views) Last edited by Glideordie; Today at 02:30 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules