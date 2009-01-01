 1992 Kawasaki 550sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:28 AM #1
    Glideordie
    Glideordie is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    California
    Age
    31
    Posts
    53

    1992 Kawasaki 550sx

    *Current California registration and pink slip in hand
    *PJS scoop grate and PJS ride plate
    *Solas stainless impeller
    *Engine is all stock with low hours (175# compression in both cylinders)
    *New battery, fuel lines, hydro turf mat and odi grips

    $1,500

    C24AB3A9-97F6-4ADF-866E-F2A1B1F3EF5D.jpeg90A9BD74-FC5F-475A-8442-04DA52F583AE.jpeg271DC1B9-2AB8-4CD1-9A0F-EA987C4C4D02.jpeg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Glideordie; Today at 02:30 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 