Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787/800 Performance Kit Neptune Red Tops MSD #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,798 787/800 Performance Kit Neptune Red Tops MSD Offering my proven performance kit off my Big Red Racing GSX. This is a limited setup that is pump gas safe and has pushed my 220lb self to 60mph GPS. It runs perfect(PERFECT!). I'm only selling so I can try out some other rare pipes that have been hanging on the wall for years. I've raced it, I've rec rode it, I've taken it to Seadoo 2-stroke weekends and shown everybody how awesome a 787 can run. Now I'm not gonna pull a perfect running race ski apart just to sell one part or the other but I will sell the pipe and carb combo alone. All prices shipped in the lower 48 only.



1) Pressure tested Neptune pipe with exhaust manifold, all hoses, fittings, springs and water restriction jets $500

2) Red Top 44's on a billet Red Top spigot mount intake manifold with fa's w/ Outer Wears and remote Mikuni high flow pump $375

3) MSD Enhanser 4255 in a grey box wired as "stand alone" and totally dialed in with a longer pigtail to the engine so you don't have to unplug it each time you try a different setting $325

4) New "Novi style" Big Red Racing billet head. I think I have a new shell in purple and silver too if you prefer it over the red $250



