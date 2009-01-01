Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 1100 Crankcase interchangability #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Lakeville Posts 1 ZXI 1100 Crankcase interchangability Hi. This is my first post on PWCToday. I recently picked up a 2003 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 project. Unfortunately, sand got into the water intake and trashed the crankcases and crankshaft. In looking at Kawasaki part numbers on the engine cases, I see 3 different part numbers for crankcases? 1996-1997, 1998-2000, 2001-2003. Are the crankcases interchangeable from 1996-2003? And if so, are there any significant differences? And are the crankcases interchangeable with the STX 1100 (both carb & DI versions) too? Lastly, are the cylinders & cylinder heads also interchangeable from 1996-2003 (1100 ZXI & DI)? I did see that the pistons were different. Thanks for any feedback. Much appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Andyda98, BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

