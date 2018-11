Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean 140 750/900 pump #1 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 39 Posts 1,204 Clean 140 750/900 pump EA575BD4-E857-41BE-A2E3-E41302D2E511.jpeg92014BD5-199B-4C02-8E44-84BC03187FA8.jpegOne of the nozzle bolts broke I have not tried to remove looking for $120 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules