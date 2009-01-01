 Perfect! 650 pump with solas 13/18 screw
    Perfect! 650 pump with solas 13/18 screw

    Zero vane damage perfect bearings and tight wear ring clearance late model tripple cooling boss vane. With solas 13/18 impeller ready to run. $200 shipped conus.
    Re: Perfect! 650 pump with solas 13/18 screw

    Includes pump cone
