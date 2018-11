Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR rejet?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 52 Posts 141 800 SXR rejet?? Recently picked up an 800 after many years of 750's and will be putting tau ceti filter/screens on it. What should the new jetting and settings be, the rest will remain stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules