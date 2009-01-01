Thread: X2 parts

|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
X2 parts
Decided to abandon the yamasaki x2 build and go with a fs superjet instead.
- pump with oem trim nozzles - 100.00
- big hub impeller 9/15 - 100.00
- pump stuffer w/spacer - 200.00
- Yamaha to kawi coupler adapter - 30.00
- rhaas yamaha to kawi engine adapters - 70.00
- yamaha 61x/61x long block - 400.00
- x2 driveshaft - pending
- (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
Re: X2 parts
How would a small pin pull that impeller? Is a kawi 140?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: X2 parts
I think a small pin would do just fine, and yes its for a 140
