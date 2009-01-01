Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,548 X2 parts Decided to abandon the yamasaki x2 build and go with a fs superjet instead.



- pump with oem trim nozzles - 100.00

- big hub impeller 9/15 - 100.00

- pump stuffer w/spacer - 200.00

- Yamaha to kawi coupler adapter - 30.00

- rhaas yamaha to kawi engine adapters - 70.00

- yamaha 61x/61x long block - 400.00

- x2 driveshaft - pending



Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies

- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber

- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket

- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,659 Re: X2 parts How would a small pin pull that impeller? Is a kawi 140? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,548 Re: X2 parts I think a small pin would do just fine, and yes its for a 140 - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies

- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox

