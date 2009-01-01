Thread: X2 parts

 X2 parts
  Today, 01:12 AM #1
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,548

    X2 parts

    Decided to abandon the yamasaki x2 build and go with a fs superjet instead.

    - pump with oem trim nozzles - 100.00
    - big hub impeller 9/15 - 100.00
    - pump stuffer w/spacer - 200.00
    - Yamaha to kawi coupler adapter - 30.00
    - rhaas yamaha to kawi engine adapters - 70.00
    - yamaha 61x/61x long block - 400.00
    - x2 driveshaft - pending

    Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk
    - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
    - 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
    - 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
    - (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
  Today, 01:24 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,659

    Re: X2 parts

    How would a small pin pull that impeller? Is a kawi 140?
  Today, 02:00 AM #3
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,548

    Re: X2 parts

    I think a small pin would do just fine, and yes its for a 140
    - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
    - 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
    - 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
    - (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
