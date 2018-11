Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R12x valve spring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United States Age 25 Posts 41 R12x valve spring Got my block back from the machine shop after being sleeved. Bought all new bearings and trying to do the best on the engine i can without being broke or taking shortcuts. My head off my 03 r12x has single springs. Service manual shows a change in 04 but read on here that the spring are weak as well. What inner prings do i order? Cant remember what street bike head used them. Sorry if i skipped it somewhere, dave Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules