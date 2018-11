Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1995 Spx Ebox help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 368 1995 Spx Ebox help So Iíll start off with my ski I️t is a 1995 seadoo spx 657 motor. Iím not very familiar with them I️ just picked this one up previous owner messed with Ebox so I️ believe I️t is missing something. If anyone has a diagram or picture what the Ebox should look like thatíd be appreciated or knows part(s) I️ am missing. Attached Images 53DEDA20-05B5-42D9-B10D-81FD6784883D.jpeg (2.56 MB, 5 views)

ABECBB97-CA9F-4079-9BEA-AA96F996770A.jpeg (2.27 MB, 2 views) D6ECD8B8-8EDF-45C0-9190-EC36F4331357.jpeg (2.24 MB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,792 Re: 1995 Spx Ebox help Your just missing the starter solenoid https://www.ebay.com/itm/New-Starter...r5j:rk:1:-Pf:0

The one in your hand is the MPEM and the module in the top half of the box runs the VTS. Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 08:49 PM . #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 368 Re: 1995 Spx Ebox help Does the MPEM go back in the box? #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 368 Re: 1995 Spx Ebox help Does the MPEM go back in the box? Or is that an old MPEM because I️t looks similar to the black thing sorry I’m not too familiar with these Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

