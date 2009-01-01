Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 38 cdk in black kawi 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Age 34 Posts 3 38 cdk in black kawi 650 I have a '93 650sx, '93 ts 650 and 90 ts 650. I put the '93 ts silver motor in my SX and am putting a small pin 750 in my '93 ts hull. So I will have the original 38 cdk2 from the silver ts650 motor and was thinking this would be an easy upgrade for the black ts650. I know the 650sx has a 38CDK2 with 140main 75pilot and was wondering if that would be a good place to start with a stock ts pipe or to be more conservative (jets are $7/pc so would like to get it right 1st time if possible). Also was wondering if it'd be a good idea to replace the black intake and exhaust manifold with silver motor intake and exhaust manifold aswell. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules