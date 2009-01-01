|
I have a '93 650sx, '93 ts 650 and 90 ts 650. I put the '93 ts silver motor in my SX and am putting a small pin 750 in my '93 ts hull. So I will have the original 38 cdk2 from the silver ts650 motor and was thinking this would be an easy upgrade for the black ts650. I know the 650sx has a 38CDK2 with 140main 75pilot and was wondering if that would be a good place to start with a stock ts pipe or to be more conservative (jets are $7/pc so would like to get it right 1st time if possible). Also was wondering if it'd be a good idea to replace the black intake and exhaust manifold with silver motor intake and exhaust manifold aswell.
