Thread: 787 Porting

787 Porting
Does anyone still do 787 porting? I'm doing a rebuild and would like to get a mild port job done while its out of the ski. Or I'd be happy to buy/trade for a ported engine
Re: 787 Porting
I have ported cases and ported cylinders, triple port cylinders, dual RAVE cylinders, new OEM clylinders and cb's, etc. 1st over OEM pistons 75 shipped each. I'm glad you asked. Hit me up at (850)259-1581 and I can shoot over pics and prices. I'm usually around the parts during the day on weekdays.
