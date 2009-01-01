Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 787 Porting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 25 Posts 82 787 Porting Does anyone still do 787 porting? I'm doing a rebuild and would like to get a mild port job done while its out of the ski. Or I'd be happy to buy/trade for a ported engine #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,790 Re: 787 Porting I have ported cases and ported cylinders, triple port cylinders, dual RAVE cylinders, new OEM clylinders and cb's, etc. 1st over OEM pistons 75 shipped each. I'm glad you asked. Hit me up at (850)259-1581 and I can shoot over pics and prices. I'm usually around the parts during the day on weekdays. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 10 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 9 guests) 1957Dave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules