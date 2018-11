Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro-Tec pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Age 31 Posts 52 Pro-Tec pipe Black pro-tec pipe with added water adjustment screws. Came off of a superjet with 61x cylinder but may fit others. $350 shipped anywhere in the U.S Attached Images 39C3F42B-DF47-4889-A5B0-D99C581E8F59.jpeg (2.56 MB, 9 views)

39C3F42B-DF47-4889-A5B0-D99C581E8F59.jpeg (2.56 MB, 9 views) A60E981E-A6F8-4784-A364-D8AE5192DC3F.jpeg (2.62 MB, 8 views)

A60E981E-A6F8-4784-A364-D8AE5192DC3F.jpeg (2.62 MB, 8 views) 4981AA08-9526-4DA7-9FCB-FBB60ECA54B2.jpeg (2.80 MB, 8 views)

4981AA08-9526-4DA7-9FCB-FBB60ECA54B2.jpeg (2.80 MB, 8 views) 0D85C5C3-3FCC-4331-A76C-858030FCC950.jpeg (2.57 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Worknplay Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules