I tried searching but cant find it. Im throwing a small pin from a 92 750ss into my 650. Planning on modding the cases for the 650 flywheel and was thinking about getting it lightened but seems like a lot of people around here have had failures from lightening OE flywheels. Does anyone know the weight difference between the OEM 650sx flywheel and the 750? If its a big enough improvement to just use the 650 flywheel, I probably wont mess with it. I dont really want to drop the money for an aftermarket one. (Dont worry, if no one knows, Ill weigh both of mine and post when I finally get around to it)