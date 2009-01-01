 650 and 750 flywheel question
pxctoday

  Today, 09:59 AM
    tiderider
    650 and 750 flywheel question

    I tried searching but cant find it. Im throwing a small pin from a 92 750ss into my 650. Planning on modding the cases for the 650 flywheel and was thinking about getting it lightened but seems like a lot of people around here have had failures from lightening OE flywheels. Does anyone know the weight difference between the OEM 650sx flywheel and the 750? If its a big enough improvement to just use the 650 flywheel, I probably wont mess with it. I dont really want to drop the money for an aftermarket one. (Dont worry, if no one knows, Ill weigh both of mine and post when I finally get around to it)
    
  Today, 10:46 AM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 650 and 750 flywheel question

    Stock = 72oz.
    Lightened = 64oz.
    Magnets removed = 58oz.
    Magnets removed and lightened = 43oz.

    There is nothing "wrong" with 650 ignitions, in fact they have almost the same curve as small pin 750 ignitions. 1995 and newer ignitions have a more aggressive curve and have a little better midrange and upper midrange performance.
    Quoted from MCN6


    Weight on a stock 650SX-X2 flywheel is 3lbs 12oz
