Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 and 750 flywheel question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location Largo, FL Age 30 Posts 52 650 and 750 flywheel question I tried searching but cant find it. Im throwing a small pin from a 92 750ss into my 650. Planning on modding the cases for the 650 flywheel and was thinking about getting it lightened but seems like a lot of people around here have had failures from lightening OE flywheels. Does anyone know the weight difference between the OEM 650sx flywheel and the 750? If its a big enough improvement to just use the 650 flywheel, I probably wont mess with it. I dont really want to drop the money for an aftermarket one. (Dont worry, if no one knows, Ill weigh both of mine and post when I finally get around to it) 

Stock = 72oz.

Lightened = 64oz.

Magnets removed = 58oz.

Magnets removed and lightened = 43oz.



There is nothing "wrong" with 650 ignitions, in fact they have almost the same curve as small pin 750 ignitions. 1995 and newer ignitions have a more aggressive curve and have a little better midrange and upper midrange performance. Stock = 72oz.Lightened = 64oz.Magnets removed = 58oz.Magnets removed and lightened = 43oz.There is nothing "wrong" with 650 ignitions, in fact they have almost the same curve as small pin 750 ignitions. 1995 and newer ignitions have a more aggressive curve and have a little better midrange and upper midrange performance.





Weight on a stock 650SX-X2 flywheel is 3lbs 12oz

