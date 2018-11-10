Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Can you identify this seat? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location FL Posts 1 Can you identify this seat? My brother found this seat in a house he bought in Florida. We have no idea which model or make this fits. Do you?IMG_20181110_121938.jpgIMG_20181110_121947.jpgIMG_20181110_122016.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,178 Re: Can you identify this seat? Looks like a rear seat off of an XLT 1200 Yamaha Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,178 Re: Can you identify this seat? Agreed, maybe 98-99 xl1200, 760, 700. Last edited by Myself; Today at 02:16 PM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,371 Re: Can you identify this seat? It's def for a XLL /XLT. It appears as though it's a dark shade of green if so its from a 2000 XLT.

