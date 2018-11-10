 Can you identify this seat?
  Today, 09:38 AM #1
    newstudent
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    1

    Can you identify this seat?

    My brother found this seat in a house he bought in Florida. We have no idea which model or make this fits. Do you?IMG_20181110_121938.jpgIMG_20181110_121947.jpgIMG_20181110_122016.jpg
  Today, 10:32 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,178

    Re: Can you identify this seat?

    Looks like a rear seat off of an XLT 1200 Yamaha
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

  Today, 02:15 PM #3
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,178

    Re: Can you identify this seat?

    Agreed, maybe 98-99 xl1200, 760, 700.
  Today, 02:49 PM #4
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,371

    Re: Can you identify this seat?

    It’s def for a XLL /XLT. It appears as though it’s a dark shade of green if so its from a 2000 XLT.
