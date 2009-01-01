|
1999 gtx ltd carb
Best offer - 1999 GTX LTD CARB.
Rebuilt Carbs in August 2018
New Fuel lines in August 2018
Garage kept
Low compression on rear piston - Top End Rebuild will remedy
Still runs, just need Top End Rebuilt
Located in Lafayette, Louisiana
Chris - chrisdo***@hotmail.com / chrisdo***@gmail.com
Thanks.
