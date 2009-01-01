|
'97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion
Parts diagram has the 2 brackets catty corner from each other. Service manual has them both on starboard side. When I removed engine, they were on same side but I just want to make sure. I couldn't understand why one side has mount brackets and other side doesn't.
Thanks for any insight.
mount_brackets.png
mount_bracket.png
Re: '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion
Those go on the right side standing behind the ski.
Put grease on the bolts so they come out the next time you need to take them out.
