 '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion
  Today, 08:43 PM
    pmizell
    pmizell is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    15

    '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion

    Parts diagram has the 2 brackets catty corner from each other. Service manual has them both on starboard side. When I removed engine, they were on same side but I just want to make sure. I couldn't understand why one side has mount brackets and other side doesn't.

    Thanks for any insight.

    mount_brackets.png

    mount_bracket.png
  Today, 09:20 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,991

    Re: '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion

    Those go on the right side standing behind the ski.

    Put grease on the bolts so they come out the next time you need to take them out.
