Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 15 '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion Parts diagram has the 2 brackets catty corner from each other. Service manual has them both on starboard side. When I removed engine, they were on same side but I just want to make sure. I couldn't understand why one side has mount brackets and other side doesn't.



Thanks for any insight.



mount_brackets.png



mount_bracket.png #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,991 Re: '97 WaveVenture engine mount bracket confusion Those go on the right side standing behind the ski.



