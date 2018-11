Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Able Cyl. A little piece of history #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,991 Able Cyl. A little piece of history I have a billet aluminum cylinder made by Able back in the day. They made some for Yamaha's & my guess is this was made as a show piece of something along those lines. It says its for a Seadoo #00001 but I have not been able to fit a base gasket from any Seadoo engine that I know of....



It has just been sitting around & now its time for a new home. I payed $100 for it & would like to get $75 shipped. This thing is heavy. Any questions please ask. Attached Images 20181111_171449.jpg (3.68 MB, 23 views)

Cool. They even made a few for Kawasaki twins!

