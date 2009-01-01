It won't hurt anything..just make sure to strap it down good as it may not sit perfectly depending on how your bunks are adjusted. I've seen some trailer bunks pointed inward on the front end...when you load the ski backwords it doesn't fit the bunks right and will bounce around easier.
I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back
KELLYHIEKE.ROCKS NEW WEBSITE CHECK IT OUT - FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE
I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back
Is the hook it the back of the ski just as strong if I use the winch to bring in on?
If you don't want to slide it off onto the ground, unload it onto styrofoam blocks. I get the blocks for free from Lowes or Tractor Supply. They are used to ship trailers. All you need is 2 blocks for a ski.
2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)