Just bought a double trailer and need to transfer one ski from a single trailer. It would be facing the wrong way. Is it a big deal?

But no, as long as its strapped down it will be fine.





But no, as long as its strapped down it will be fine.

Standup: NOT YET!

It won't hurt anything..just make sure to strap it down good as it may not sit perfectly depending on how your bunks are adjusted. I've seen some trailer bunks pointed inward on the front end...when you load the ski backwords it doesn't fit the bunks right and will bounce around easier.

I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



650 SC #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location New Jersey Age 51 Posts 4 Re: Trailering the wrong wasy Originally Posted by orangefinger Originally Posted by I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,988 Re: Trailering the wrong wasy What ski ??? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location New Jersey Age 51 Posts 4 Re: Trailering the wrong wasy Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by What ski ??? #8 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 420 Re: Trailering the wrong wasy Do you want it to be backward for some reason?



Do you want it to be backward for some reason?

If you don't want to slide it off onto the ground, unload it onto styrofoam blocks. I get the blocks for free from Lowes or Tractor Supply. They are used to ship trailers. All you need is 2 blocks for a ski.

Just don't really want to put it on the ground first. Was going to pull it from one trailer to the new trailer But the tail would would be facing the front

