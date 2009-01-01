 Trailering the wrong wasy
    Trailering the wrong wasy

    Just bought a double trailer and need to transfer one ski from a single trailer. It would be facing the wrong way. Is it a big deal?
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    Why face it the wrong way? Just unload it on the ground and winch it up on the double trailer.
    But no, as long as its strapped down it will be fine.


    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    It won't hurt anything..just make sure to strap it down good as it may not sit perfectly depending on how your bunks are adjusted. I've seen some trailer bunks pointed inward on the front end...when you load the ski backwords it doesn't fit the bunks right and will bounce around easier.
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    I feel like I want to say just drive in reverse ...lol .....hahah it actually quite easy to spin a ski 360 degrees on the bunks if u are to worried about that, otherwise it don't matter have hauled many front or back
    Is the hook it the back of the ski just as strong if I use the winch to bring in on?
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    What ski ???
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    Jetski! Waverunner!
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    Do you want it to be backward for some reason?

    If you don't want to slide it off onto the ground, unload it onto styrofoam blocks. I get the blocks for free from Lowes or Tractor Supply. They are used to ship trailers. All you need is 2 blocks for a ski.
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)
    Re: Trailering the wrong wasy

    Just don’t really want to put it on the ground first. Was going to pull it from one trailer to the new trailer But the tail would would be facing the front
