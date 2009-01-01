Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,273 PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi image.jpegimage.jpeg

Clean three bolt unmollested 650/750/800 exhaust manifold 150$ shipped

Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
Will this fit with a factory head pipe I️ know some pjs exhaust manifolds won't

Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
Can't answer that question , this one has no perch for a Coffman style pipe , and some pjs manifolds have a perches and that is the one that a factory won't go on that I have tried , how many pjs manifold designs were produced ? Don't know that answer either

Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
This manifold has 42 mm exit area , stock , not ground open to loose bottom end

