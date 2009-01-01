 PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
  1. Today, 01:23 PM #1
    PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi

    image.jpegimage.jpeg
    Clean three bolt unmollested 650/750/800 exhaust manifold 150$ shipped
  2. Today, 01:42 PM #2
    Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi

    Will this fit with a factory head pipe I️ know some pjs exhaust manifolds won’t
  3. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi

    Can't answer that question , this one has no perch for a Coffman style pipe , and some pjs manifolds have a perches and that is the one that a factory won't go on that I have tried , how many pjs manifold designs were produced ? Don't know that answer either
  4. Today, 03:37 PM #4
    Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi

    This manifold has 42 mm exit area , stock , not ground open to loose bottom end
