Top Dog
PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
image.jpegimage.jpeg
Clean three bolt unmollested 650/750/800 exhaust manifold 150$ shipped
Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
Will this fit with a factory head pipe I️ know some pjs exhaust manifolds won’t
Top Dog
Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
Can't answer that question , this one has no perch for a Coffman style pipe , and some pjs manifolds have a perches and that is the one that a factory won't go on that I have tried , how many pjs manifold designs were produced ? Don't know that answer either
Top Dog
Re: PJS three bolt exhaust manifold kawi
This manifold has 42 mm exit area , stock , not ground open to loose bottom end
